UPDATED 4 P.M.: TD19 is now Tropical Storm Sally

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Sally Advisory Number 5

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL192020

500 PM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

...SALLY MOVING SLOWLY AWAY FROM EXTREME SOUTH FLORIDA...

...STORM SURGE AND HURRICANE WATCHES ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE

NORTHERN GULF COAST...

SUMMARY OF 500 PM EDT...2100 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...25.7N 81.9W

ABOUT 30 MI...45 KM SSW OF NAPLES FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 280 DEGREES AT 7 MPH...11 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1004 MB...29.65 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from the Mouth of the Mississippi

River to the Alabama/Florida Border, including Lake Pontchartrain,

Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Grand Isle Louisiana to the

Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake

Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans.

The Tropical Storm watch has been extended westward from the

Okaloosa/Walton County Line to the Alabama/Florida Border.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Alabama/Florida Border

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

* Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New

Orleans

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Alabama/Florida Border to Ochlockonee River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area within the next 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sally was

located near latitude 25.7 North, longitude 81.9 West. Sally is

moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h), and a turn toward the

west-northwest is expected tonight. A west-northwestward or

northwestward motion is then expected during the next couple of

days. On the forecast track, the center is forecast to move over

the southeastern and eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Sunday, and

then move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico Sunday night and

Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is expected over the next couple of days, and Sally is

forecast to become a hurricane on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, MS including Lake

Borgne...6-9 ft

Ocean Springs, MS to MS/AL Border...4-6 ft

MS/AL Border to AL/FL Border, including Mobile Bay...2-4 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...2-4 ft

AL/FL Border to Chassahowitzka, FL, including Pensacola Bay,

Choctawhatchee Bay, and Saint Andrew Bay...1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and damaging waves. Surge-related flooding

depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle,

and can vary greatly over short distances. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch

area by early Tuesday, with tropical storm conditions possible

within the watch area by Monday.

Wind gusts to tropical-storm force are possible across the

southern portion of the Florida peninsula through this evening,

especially over the Florida Keys.

RAINFALL: Sally is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts

of 2 to 4 inches over southern Florida and the Florida Keys through

tonight. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts

of 6 inches are expected along the west coast of Florida through

Sunday. This rainfall will produce flash and urban flooding across

southern Florida and prolong high flows and ongoing minor flooding

on rivers across central Florida.

Sally is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches

across the Florida Panhandle, and 6 to 12 inches with isolated

amounts of 18 inches over the Central Gulf Coast from Sunday into

the middle of next week. Sally is expected to be a slow moving

system that will continue to produce heavy rainfall and considerable

flooding near the central Gulf Coast through the middle of next

week. Flash, urban and rapid onset flooding along small streams and

minor to moderate flooding on rivers is likely.

SURF: Swells are expected to spread northward along the west-

central coast of Florida and reach the Florida Panhandle and

the northern Gulf Coast during the next couple of days. These

swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two is possible through tonight over south

Florida.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 800 PM EDT.

Next complete advisory at 1100 PM EDT.