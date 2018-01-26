(UPDATED 11:57 a.m.) National Weather Service hazardous weather statement
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
438 AM CST Sat Jan 27 2018
LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-
281045-
Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-
Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-
Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-
East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-
Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-
438 AM CST Sat Jan 27 2018
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central
Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west
central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
Flooding from heavy rain along and south of Interstate 10 will be
the main concern today. 2 to 4 inches of rain can be expected
with locally higher amounts possible if training develops. Urban
flooding of poorly drained roadways may occur.
Organized severe weather is not expected.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday
Cool and dry weather is expected Sunday through Wednesday,
however rain may return late in the week.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotter activation is not anticipated, however flooding reports
are appreciated.