(UPDATED 11:57 a.m.) National Weather Service hazardous weather statement

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

438 AM CST Sat Jan 27 2018

LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-

281045-

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-

Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central

Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west

central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

Flooding from heavy rain along and south of Interstate 10 will be

the main concern today. 2 to 4 inches of rain can be expected

with locally higher amounts possible if training develops. Urban

flooding of poorly drained roadways may occur.

Organized severe weather is not expected.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday

Cool and dry weather is expected Sunday through Wednesday,

however rain may return late in the week.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not anticipated, however flooding reports

are appreciated.