UPDATED 1:15 P.M.: Hurricane, storm surge warning for Morgan City; 4 inches of rain expected

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

HURRICANE MARCO

BULLETIN

Hurricane Marco Intermediate Advisory Number 13A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020

100 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...HURRICANE MARCO CROSSING THE CENTRAL GULF...

...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS EXPECTED

ALONG PORTIONS OF THE U.S. GULF COAST MONDAY...

SUMMARY OF 100 PM CDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION

LOCATION...25.3N 87.4W

ABOUT 280 MI...450 KM SSE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

ABOUT 440 MI...710 KM SE OF LAFAYETTE LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...120 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 340 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...992 MB...29.29 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for....

* Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Morgan City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Sabine Pass to Morgan City Louisiana

* Ocean Springs Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a

depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons

located within these areas should take all necessary actions to

protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued

36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of

tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside

preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States,

including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the

United States, please monitor products issued by your national

meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Marco was located

near latitude 25.3 North, longitude 87.4 West. Marco is moving

toward the north-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is

expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the

northwest by Monday. On the forecast track, Marco will cross the

central Gulf of Mexico today and will approach southeastern

Louisiana on Monday. A gradual turn toward the west-northwest with a

decrease in forward speed is expected after Marco moves inland.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher

gusts. Marco is expected to be a hurricane when it approaches the

northern Gulf Coast on Monday. Rapid weakening is expected after

Marco moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 20 miles (30 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 100

miles (160 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 992 mb (29.29 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Morgan City LA to Ocean Springs MS including Lake Borgne...4-6 ft

Sabine Pass to Morgan City LA...2-4 ft

Ocean Springs MS to the MS/AL Border...2-4 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...2-4 ft

MS/AL Border to AL/FL Border including Mobile Bay...1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane

warning area by midday Monday, with tropical storm conditions

possible by early Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible

within the tropical storm watch area on Monday, and hurricane

conditions are possible within the hurricane watch areas late

Monday.

RAINFALL: Marco is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 2

to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches across the

Central U.S. Gulf coast through Tuesday.

This rainfall may result in isolated areas of flash and urban

flooding along the Central U.S. Gulf Coast.

SURF: Swells generated by Marco are likely to affect portions of

the northern Gulf Coast later today. These swells are likely to

cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please

consult products from your local weather office.

TORNADOES: An isolated tornado will be possible early Monday

morning near the southeast Louisiana coast.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.

Forecaster Latto

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Laura Intermediate Advisory Number 15A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020

200 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...LAURA HEADING TOWARD EASTERN CUBA...

...HEAVY RAINFALL AND LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES

OVER PORTIONS OF THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC AND HAITI...

SUMMARY OF 200 PM EDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION

LOCATION...19.4N 74.3W

ABOUT 55 MI...90 KM S OF THE EASTERN TIP OF CUBA

ABOUT 80 MI...130 KM SE OF GUANTANAMO CUBA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 21 MPH...33 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1004 MB...29.65 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of the Dominican Republic has discontinued the

Tropical Storm Warning along the south coast of the Dominican

Republic and has discontinued the warning along the north coast of

the Dominican Republic east of Samana.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Samana to

the border with Haiti

* Entire coast of the Haiti

* The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

* Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo,

Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa

Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar

del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* The central Bahamas

* Andros Island

* Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to Key West and the Dry Tortugas

* Florida Bay

The Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the

next 12 to 24 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24

hours.

For storm information specific to your area in the United

States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please

monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service

forecast office. For storm information specific to your area

outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by

your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Laura was

located near latitude 19.4 North, longitude 74.3 West. Laura is

moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this

general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over

the next couple of days. A turn toward the northwest is foreast on

Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move

near or over Cuba tonight and Monday, and move over the southeastern

Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday. Laura is expected to move

over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and

Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is forecast while Laura moves near

Cuba. However, strengthening is forecast after the storm moves over

the Gulf of Mexico, and Laura is forecast to become a hurricane late

Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Laura is expected to produce the following rainfall

accumulations through Tuesday:

Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba: 4 to 8 inches, with maximum

amounts of 12 inches.

Jamaica: 2 to 4 inches, with maximum amounts of 6 inches.

This heavy rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash and urban

flooding, and the potential for mudslides across the Greater

Antilles.

Florida Keys, Turks and Caicos and southeast Bahamas: 1 to 3 inches.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of

the warning area in the Dominican Republic and Haiti through

this evening. Tropical storm conditions are expected within

portions of the warning area in Cuba later today through Monday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within portions of the watch

area tonight through Monday evening.

SURF: Swells generated by Laura are affecting portions of Puerto

Rico, Hispaniola, eastern Cuba, the southeastern Bahamas and the

Turks and Caicos Islands. These swells are expected to spread

across central and western Cuba, the central and northwestern

Bahamas, and the Florida Keys during the next couple of days.

Please consult products from your local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 500 PM EDT.

Forecaster Brown