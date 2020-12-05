UPDATED 10 P.M.: Saleme, Hamilton win 16th JDC judgeships

Roger P. Hamilton of Iberia Parish and Anthony "Tony" Saleme of Morgan City won runoffs Saturday for the 16th Judicial District judgeships.

With early voting and absentee votes counted and all 141 precincts reporting in the Division F race, Assistant District Attorney Saleme had 11,149 votes, or 60%, to 7,498, or 40%, for Iberia Parish Council member Natalie Broussard.

Saleme ran on his record as a prosecutor in the District Attorney's Office. Broussard campaigned on her experience as an attorney in general practice and her political experience.

In Division H, Roger P. Hamilton had 3,115 votes, or 58%, to 2,262, or 42%, for "Alicia" Butler with all 64 precincts reporting and the early votes counted.

Both candidates are from Iberia Parish.

The 16th JDC covers St. Mary, Iberia and St. Martin parishes.