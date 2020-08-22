UPDATED 10 P.M.: Hurricane, storm surge watch for St. Mary,
Storm Surge Watch
STORM SURGE WATCH
NWS LAKE CHARLES LA
1008 PM CDT SAT AUG 22 2020
St. Mary-
...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Morgan City
- Patterson
- Franklin
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Cat 1 Hurricane force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 100 mph
- Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Monday morning until
early Thursday morning
- Window for Hurricane force winds: Wednesday afternoon until
Wednesday evening
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74
to 110 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or
2 hurricane force.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property
should be urgently completed. Prepare for considerable wind
damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive
- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some
having window, door, and garage door failures leading to
structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some
destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles.
Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks.
- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within
urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges and access
routes impassable.
- Large areas with power and communications outages.
* STORM SURGE
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet
above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Window of concern: early Monday morning until Tuesday
morning
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm
surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground
- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of
greater than 3 feet above ground.
- PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should
soon be brought to completion before conditions become
unsafe.
- ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for
your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or
needlessly risk lives.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated
by waves. Damage to non-elevated structures is possible.
- Sections of escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable
low spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong
and numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, and piers. Several small
craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected
anchorages.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for
moderate flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues
are possible.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
action may result in serious injury or loss of life.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations
and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with
swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places,
especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams,
creeks, canals, and ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken
foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas
of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and
poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on
moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.
Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge
closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms
with gusty winds may still occur.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect
against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest
tornado situation.
- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
$$
Hurricane Local Statement
Tropical Storm Marco Local Statement Advisory Number 11
LAZ029-033-044-045-052>055-231115-
Tropical Storm Marco Local Statement Advisory Number 11
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA AL142020
1015 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
This product covers Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas
...MARCO MOVING NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD ACROSS THE SOUTHERN GULF OF
MEXICO...
...STORM SURGE AND HURRICANE WATCHES IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF
THE NORTHERN GULF COAST...
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for
Iberia, St. Mary, and Vermilion
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Avoyelles, Lafayette,
Lower St. Martin, St. Landry, and Upper St. Martin
- A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for East Cameron and West
Cameron
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 600 miles southeast of Intracoastal City LA or about 560
miles south-southeast of Morgan City LA
- 22.8N 86.3W
- Storm Intensity 65 mph
- Movement North-northwest or 335 degrees at 13 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Marco is forecast to continue moving north-northwestward across the
central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and will approach the northern Gulf
Coast on Monday. A gradual turn toward the west with a decrease in
forward speed is expected after Marco moves inland on Monday and on
Tuesday.
Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that
the maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some
strengthening is anticipated and Marco is forecast to become a
hurricane on Sunday. Marco is expected to be at or near hurricane
strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Monday. Rapid
weakening is expected after Marco moves inland.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts
across South Central Louisiana. Potential impacts in this area
include:
- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having
window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural
damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.
Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be
uninhabitable for weeks.
- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Several bridges and access routes
impassable.
- Large areas with power and communications outages.
Also, prepare for dangerous wind having possible limited to
significant impacts across Central Louisiana.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts
across South Central Louisiana. Potential impacts in this area
include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to non-elevated structures is possible.
- Sections of escape routes and secondary roads become weakened
or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, and piers. Several small
craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected
anchorages.
Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to no
impact is anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across South Central and Central Louisiana. Potential impacts
include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Southwest
Louisiana and Southeast Texas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind,
falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move,
relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep
roadways open for those under evacuation orders.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage
area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to
safe shelter on higher ground.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Lake Charles LA around 5 AM, or sooner if conditions
warrant.