UPDATED 10 P.M.: Hurricane, storm surge watch for St. Mary,

Storm Surge Watch

STORM SURGE WATCH

NWS LAKE CHARLES LA

1008 PM CDT SAT AUG 22 2020

St. Mary-

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Morgan City

- Patterson

- Franklin

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Cat 1 Hurricane force wind

- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 100 mph

- Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Monday morning until

early Thursday morning

- Window for Hurricane force winds: Wednesday afternoon until

Wednesday evening

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74

to 110 mph

- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or

2 hurricane force.

- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property

should be urgently completed. Prepare for considerable wind

damage.

- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive

- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some

having window, door, and garage door failures leading to

structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some

destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles.

Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks.

- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges and access

routes impassable.

- Large areas with power and communications outages.

* STORM SURGE

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet

above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Window of concern: early Monday morning until Tuesday

morning

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm

surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground

- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of

greater than 3 feet above ground.

- PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should

soon be brought to completion before conditions become

unsafe.

- ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for

your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or

needlessly risk lives.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated

by waves. Damage to non-elevated structures is possible.

- Sections of escape routes and secondary roads become

weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable

low spots.

- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong

and numerous rip currents.

- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, and piers. Several small

craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected

anchorages.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally

higher amounts

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for

moderate flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from

the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues

are possible.

- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area

vulnerable to flooding.

- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take

action may result in serious injury or loss of life.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations

and rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with

swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places,

especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams,

creeks, canals, and ditches overflow.

- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken

foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas

of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and

poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on

moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.

Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge

closures.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms

with gusty winds may still occur.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect

against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest

tornado situation.

- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

LAT...LON 2975 9122 2973 9118 2972 9113 2970 9111

2970 9110 2970 9110 2964 9111 2964 9109

2963 9108 2962 9112 2961 9112 2961 9114

2960 9114 2960 9115 2959 9116 2960 9117

2961 9118 2961 9118 2958 9122 2958 9123

2956 9122 2955 9124 2955 9126 2955 9127

2955 9128 2953 9129 2951 9127 2950 9128

2948 9128 2948 9129 2948 9131 2949 9133

2950 9135 2949 9147 2952 9155 2954 9153

2955 9153 2957 9154 2958 9154 2963 9155

2964 9159 2964 9158 2963 9162 2963 9166

2964 9164 2971 9162 2974 9162 2975 9167

2974 9171 2975 9174 2975 9178 2974 9178

2970 9186 2971 9188 2973 9186 2974 9186

2974 9185 2978 9180 2985 9171 2995 9163

2996 9147 2995 9147 2991 9141 2988 9140

2983 9137 2978 9139 2977 9135 2977 9130

2975 9124 2975 9122

LAT...LON 2933 9135 2933 9137 2940 9151 2943 9149

2943 9147 2937 9135 2933 9135 2933 9135

LAT...LON 2943 9126 2942 9133 2945 9135 2946 9130

2947 9129 2943 9126

$$

Hurricane Local Statement

Tropical Storm Marco Local Statement Advisory Number 11

LAZ029-033-044-045-052>055-231115-

Tropical Storm Marco Local Statement Advisory Number 11

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA AL142020

1015 PM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

This product covers Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas

...MARCO MOVING NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD ACROSS THE SOUTHERN GULF OF

MEXICO...

...STORM SURGE AND HURRICANE WATCHES IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF

THE NORTHERN GULF COAST...

NEW INFORMATION

---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- None

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for

Iberia, St. Mary, and Vermilion

- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Avoyelles, Lafayette,

Lower St. Martin, St. Landry, and Upper St. Martin

- A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for East Cameron and West

Cameron

* STORM INFORMATION:

- About 600 miles southeast of Intracoastal City LA or about 560

miles south-southeast of Morgan City LA

- 22.8N 86.3W

- Storm Intensity 65 mph

- Movement North-northwest or 335 degrees at 13 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

------------------

Marco is forecast to continue moving north-northwestward across the

central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and will approach the northern Gulf

Coast on Monday. A gradual turn toward the west with a decrease in

forward speed is expected after Marco moves inland on Monday and on

Tuesday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that

the maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some

strengthening is anticipated and Marco is forecast to become a

hurricane on Sunday. Marco is expected to be at or near hurricane

strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Monday. Rapid

weakening is expected after Marco moves inland.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

-----------------

* WIND:

Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts

across South Central Louisiana. Potential impacts in this area

include:

- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having

window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural

damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.

Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be

uninhabitable for weeks.

- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. Several bridges and access routes

impassable.

- Large areas with power and communications outages.

Also, prepare for dangerous wind having possible limited to

significant impacts across Central Louisiana.

* SURGE:

Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts

across South Central Louisiana. Potential impacts in this area

include:

- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by

waves. Damage to non-elevated structures is possible.

- Sections of escape routes and secondary roads become weakened

or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots.

- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and

numerous rip currents.

- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, and piers. Several small

craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected

anchorages.

Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to no

impact is anticipated.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant

impacts across South Central and Central Louisiana. Potential impacts

include:

- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and

rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter

currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially

in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and

ditches overflow.

- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.

Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid

inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage

areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as

storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions

become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.

Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible

limited impacts across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas.

* TORNADOES:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Southwest

Louisiana and Southeast Texas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

----------------------------------

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,

including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so

immediately.

For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind,

falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move,

relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep

roadways open for those under evacuation orders.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies

kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your

home or business.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the

exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging

wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the

center of the storm.

If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as

near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage

area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to

safe shelter on higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

-----------

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Lake Charles LA around 5 AM, or sooner if conditions

warrant.