Update on Tropical Storm Olga

From the National Hurricane Center

ropical Storm Olga Discussion Number 2

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172019

400 PM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

Although Tropical Depression Seventeen began looking less and less

like a tropical cyclone in satellite imagery, scatterometer data

and reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft

indicate that so far the tropical cyclone remains just ahead of the

approaching cold front, with the aircraft showing the front located

about 25 n mi from the center in the southwestern quadrant. In

addition, the aircraft and scatterometer data indicate that the

cyclone's winds have increased to 35 kt in the northeastern

quadrant. Based on this, the depression is upgraded to Tropical

Storm Olga. It should be noted that a large area of 35-45 kt winds

is occurring west of the cold front over the western Gulf of Mexico,

although these winds are more due to the cold air surging across the

Gulf than to the cyclone's circulation.

Olga has begun its expected acceleration toward the north-northeast

with the initial motion now 030/16. A deep-layer baroclinic trough

over the southern Plains states should steer the cyclone generally

north-northeastward with an additional increase in forward speed

during the next couple of days. The center is expected to cross the

northern Gulf coast tonight or Saturday morning and eventually reach

the eastern Great Lakes by late Sunday. The new forecast track is

nudged a little to the east of the previous one based on the initial

position and motion through 36 h and an eastward shift in the

guidance at 48 h.

All indications are that Olga will complete extratropical transition

during the next few hours as it merges with the cold front. The

intensity forecast shows slight strengthening during the first

12 h based on the premise that the winds west of the cold front

remain strong as they wrap into the circulation of Olga. The

post-tropical low should weaken after landfall, and it is expected

to dissipate just after the 48-h point.

Key messages:

1. Since Olga is expected to merge with a cold front and become

post-tropical by tonight, hazards related to wind, rainfall and

coastal flooding will be covered by products issued by local

National Weather Service forecast offices, available at weather.gov

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 25/2100Z 26.3N 93.2W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 26/0600Z 29.8N 91.7W 40 KT 45 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

24H 26/1800Z 35.2N 89.8W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

36H 27/0600Z 40.1N 86.4W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

48H 27/1800Z 44.5N 81.5W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

72H 28/1800Z...DISSIPATED