Update on Tropical Storm Gonzalo

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072020

500 AM AST Sat Jul 25 2020

On the last leg in the east semicircle of Gonzalo, the 53rd Air

Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft reported numerous SFMR winds

of 35 to 40 kts, with lighter winds at flight-level. The surface

circulation, however, was still poorly defined, and barely closed.

Based on the reconnaissance observations, the initial intensity is

held at 35 kt for this advisory.

Due to the fact that Gonzalo is moving within an impeding

thermodynamic environment, little change in intensity is forecast

as the cyclone approaches the southern Windward Islands this

afternoon. As Gonzalo moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea,

lingering large-scale subsidence and the cyclone's close proximity

to the coast of Venezuela are predicted to cause the system to

weaken and degenerate into a trough of low pressure in a couple of

days which is consistent with the global model's solution.

The initial motion is estimated to be westward, or 270/15 kt.

Gonzalo should gain very little latitude with time as it continues

moving westward to west-northwestward within the fresh low-level

tradewind flow. The official forecast is once again nudged a bit

toward the south and aligns with the NOAA HFIP HCCA consensus model.

Key Messages

1. Gonzalo is forecast to bring tropical storm conditions to

a portion of the southern Windward Islands today and tonight.

Tropical Storm Warnings are currently in effect for some of

the islands. Interests in the southern Windward Islands should

monitor the progress of Gonzalo and follow any advice given by local

officials.

2. Gonzalo is expected to produce heavy rain over portions of the

southern Windward Islands. This could lead to life-threatening

flash flooding.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 25/0900Z 10.1N 58.7W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 25/1800Z 10.7N 61.4W 35 KT 40 MPH

24H 26/0600Z 11.5N 65.3W 30 KT 35 MPH

36H 26/1800Z 12.1N 69.4W 30 KT 35 MPH

48H 27/0600Z...DISSIPATED