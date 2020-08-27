Update on the storm in St. Mary

At 7 a.m. Thursday:

--The National Weather Service was reporting south winds of 14 mph with gusts of 24 mph at Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport near Patterson. The area saw sustained winds of 20 mph from about 11 p.m. Wednesday until about 6 a.m. Thursday, with gusts of up to 43 mph.

--1.16 inches of rain fell at the airport 1-7 a.m. Thursday.

--As of 6 a.m., the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City was at 6.12 feet, just above the minor flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. The river had been forecast to go to 7 feet.

--At 7 a.m., Cleco was reporting that 2,816 of its 18,981 St. Mary customers were without power.