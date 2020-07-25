Update on Hurricane Hanna

WS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL082020

400 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

Hanna continues to become better organized on satellite images,

with an extensive area of cold cloud tops in both its Central Dense

Overcast and in banding features over the eastern and southern

parts of the circulation. Dvorak intensity estimates from TAFB and

SAB are at 55 kt, but with the continued increase in organization

over the past couple of hours, the current intensity is set at 60

kt. This is also in agreement with the latest objective Dvorak

estimate from UW-CIMSS. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is

scheduled to investigate Hanna later this morning which should

provide a more precise intensity estimate. Since Hanna should

remain in an atmospheric and oceanic environment that is conducive

for strengthening up to landfall, the cyclone should become a

hurricane very soon. The NHC intensity forecast is close to the

model consensus.

The center is moving just slightly south of due west or around

265/8 kt. A mid-level subtropical high to the north of Hanna has

built a little and this should result in a turn toward the

west-southwest during the next 12-24 hours. After landfall, the

track guidance shows a continued west-southwestward motion until

dissipation over the mountainous terrain of northeastern Mexico.

The official track forecast has been adjusted just a bit to the

south of the previous forecast. This is just north of the

dynamical model consensus and just south of the latest ECMWF

track.

Based on the new official forecast track, the Storm Surge Warning

has been extended southward to Port Mansfield, Texas.

Key Messages

1. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along the Texas

coast from Port Mansfield to Sargent, where a Storm Surge Warning

is in effect. Residents in these locations should follow advice

given by local emergency officials.

2. Hurricane conditions are expected along the Texas coast from

Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay, where a Hurricane Warning is in

effect. Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the

coast within the warning area this morning.

3. Hanna is expected to produce heavy rains across portions of

southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. These rains could result in

life-threatening flash flooding and isolated minor to moderate river

flooding.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 25/0900Z 27.0N 95.8W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 25/1800Z 26.9N 97.1W 70 KT 80 MPH

24H 26/0600Z 26.5N 98.5W 50 KT 60 MPH...INLAND

36H 26/1800Z 26.0N 100.0W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

48H 27/0600Z 25.5N 101.5W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

60H 27/1800Z...DISSIPATED