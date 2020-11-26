Here are some of the upcoming holiday events in the Tri-City area:

--Morgan City's annual lighting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Spirit of Morgan City shrimp boat in the median of Brashear Avenue. Artist Lee Romaire will add a sculpture to his "reingators" display.

--Berwick's Christmas lighting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Southwest Reef Lighthouse. Santa is rumored to be arriving by boat.

--Patterson’s ceremony will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 29 at Morey Park on Main Street.

--Residents of Bernice Street in Morgan City will stage their 35th annual “Christmas by Candlelight” from 5:30-9 p.m. on Dec. 12.