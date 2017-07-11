UBS: Blood donors needed in Morgan City

Blood supplies across the country remain at dangerously low levels following a severe decline in blood donations leading up to and following the July 4th holiday, United Blood Services said.

UBS is calling on the community to come forward and give blood this week and throughout the remainder of the summer.

Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.

The current O-negative blood supply sits at an approximate two-day supply, which is half of the ideal quantity needed to support patient needs.

Additionally, platelet donations, which have a shelf-life of only five days, are in high demand after a slow holiday week.

However, donors of all types are needed.

To accommodate donors, operating hours at the donor center located at 1234 David Drive, Suite 102, in Morgan City, the week of July 10 are as follows:

Tuesday, July 11: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 13: CLOSED

Friday, July 14: CLOSED

Saturday, July 15: CLOSED

Individuals who are 18 years of age (16 and 17 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.