Two Tri-City area students receive LSU degrees

Two students from the Tri-City area were among 674 students who received diplomas at LSU's summer commencement Friday.

LSU alumnus and culinary entrepreneur Jay Ducote delivered the keynote address.

LSU President F. King Alexander, who presided over the ceremony, congratulated the graduates and reminded them of their responsibilities as some of the world’s most educated citizens that they should do their part to make the world a better place.

“You have the tools, you have the skills, you have the talent to do so, and the benefits you reap can impact not only your own life but may have ripple effects around this world,” Alexander said. “Every one of you joining us today know that we have great faith in all that you have accomplished.”

Alexander wished the graduates the best of luck in all their future endeavors.

“Your LSU family ... will take great pride in everything you accomplish in your lifetime no matter where you are. Remember that you are never alone in this path toward success and global impact. Your alma mater forever stands strong behind you,” he said.

LSU President F. King Alexander congratulates Baton Rouge-native Lauren McKowen, who received a University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.Photo: LSU

LSU continues to set records with each commencement class. This was the largest summer graduating class of African American students ever, including tying for the highest number of doctoral degrees awarded to African American students for a summer commencement.

The graduates from local communities were:

Assumption Parish

Graduate School

(Doctorate)

Veta E Parker, Labadieville

St. Martin Parish

College of Agriculture

Leanne Paige Guidry, Sunset

College of Humanities and Social Science

Mark Reynaldo Landry, St. Martinville

Graduate School

(Master's Degree)

Jace P Courville, Breaux Bridge

St. Mary Parish

College of Agriculture

Teara Shalaneal Robinson, Franklin

Catherine Rose Russo, Morgan City

College of Art

and Design

Morgan Lee Gray, Berwick

Manship School

of Mass Communication

Gabriella Monique Darden, Charenton