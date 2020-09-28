Two teens arrested in series of Berwick vehicle burglaries

Berwick police got some help from homeowner security systems in making two arrests in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Country Club Estates, Police Chief David Leonard said. Police recovered a stolen firearm in the bargain.

—Isaac Fuhrer, 18, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:01 a.m. Sunday on charges of simple burglary, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and criminal trespass.

—Juvenile male, 17, Berwick, was arrested at 5:32 a.m. Sunday on charges of simple burglary, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and criminal trespass.

About 2:32 a.m. Sunday, the Berwick Police Department began receiving complaints concerning vehicle burglaries in the area of Country Club Estates Subdivision.

Officers began investigating and reviewing homeowners' video surveillance systems, which allowed them to identify two male subjects identified as Fuhrer and the 17-year-old juvenile. Both were located at a residence and subsequently arrested.

During the arrest, officers located a semiautomatic handgun that had been reported stolen by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Both were transported to Berwick Police Department, where they were booked on the charges. The juvenile was released pending more possible charge..

About 2:51 a.m. Monday, additional charges were filed against Fuhrer for the ongoing investigation into burglaries in the Country Club Estates area. Fuhrer was booked on Berwick warrants for five counts of simple burglary and seven counts of attempted simple burglary. He is awaiting bond.

This matter is still under investigation and more charges are pending. The Berwick Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Berwick for coming forward with information and allowing officers to utilize video surveillance systems, which led to the arrest of both individuals.

Residents are urged to contact Berwick police if you have any additional information concerning this investigation.