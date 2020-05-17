Two teenagers arrested in Berwick burglaries

Berwick police arrested two teenagers from Bayou Vista on Saturday in a series of burglaries that occurred Friday.

--A 17-year-old from Bayou Vista was booked on eight counts of simple burglary, five counts of attempted simple burglary and one count of theft.

--A 15-year-old from Bayou Vista was booked on eight counts of simple burglary and five counts of attempted simple burglary.

Investigators with the Berwick Police Department, with the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department, identified and located two juveniles that were involved in the burglaries that occurred Friday in the Berwick area. Both were identified as suspects and brought in for questioning.

During the course of the investigation, Berwick Detectives obtained a confession from the juveniles. Also, during the course of the investigation, several items stolen during the burglaries were recovered. Warrants were prepared for their arrest and both were booked into the Berwick Jail on the following charges:

Berwick police thanked residents for the assistance with the video surveillance systems and tips that were received throughout the investigation.

"We would also like to remind our residents about locking their vehicles and homes to prevent these types of incidents from occurring," the department said. "Be sure to remove all items of value from your vehicles and do not leave any items of value in plain sight."