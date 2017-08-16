Two Patterson robbery suspects believed to frequent Morgan City

Morgan City police are requesting public assistance in locating two suspects wanted in connection with a Patterson armed robbery because authorities have received information that the suspects may frequent the Morgan City area.

The robbery occurred Friday on Tall Timbers Road in Patterson. Wanya Francis, 22, was identified last week as a suspect in the armed robbery. Francis is still wanted. His last known address is in the 1500 block of Live Oak Street in Patterson. Francis is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 164 pounds.

Tyrique Jones, 19, is also wanted in connection with the armed robbery. His last known address is in the 1500 block of Plum Street in Patterson. Jones is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 139 pounds. Jones is also wanted on a warrant charging him with aggravated second-degree battery requiring medical attention in connection with the late-June shooting in Patterson.

Patterson police said a third suspect in the armed robbery, Tamoz Allen, has been arrested.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone having information on the whereabouts of either of the two suspects is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605, the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161, 911 or your local law enforcement agency.