Two face heroin charges after traffic stop

Staff Report

Heroin turned up during a traffic stop Thursday on U.S. 90, and two people were arrested, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Steven Crawford, 29, Aristile Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane use, no turn signals and possession of heroin.

—Taylor Tharp, 26, Ann Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers saw a vehicle turn from La. 182, and the driver failed to signal. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver ran off the road and into the grass median as he attempted to enter U.S. 90.

The driver was stopped and after an investigation, officers located suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Samuel Rebardi, 24, Lee Street, Patterson, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Teddy Ballard, 51, Onstead Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Rachel Ballard, 36, Onstead Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to the area of Federal Avenue and Onstead Street because two subjects were fighting. Officers spoke with Rebardi and Teddy Ballard and determined that both subjects had been involved in a fight with each other. While officers were investigating the complaint, Rachel Ballard continued to scream at officers.

Rachel Ballard was told several times she was causing a disturbance but she continued to scream. Officers then arrested Rachel Ballard.

All three subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Stephen Sams, 52, Aaron Drive, Lafayette, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Thursday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

Officers stopped Sams for speeding in a construction zone on U.S. 90. After officers stopped Sams, they learned that he had a suspended driver’s license.

Sams was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Natasha Bergeron, 34, Charlotte Street, Patterson, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Thursday as a fugitive from Probation and Parole

Bergeron was located in City Court and placed under arrest on a warrant from Probation and Parole. Bergeron was booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

—Alysha Carlton, 30, Brashear Avenue, was arrested on City Court warrants for failure to appear for trial and failure to appear on a charge of contempt to court, and on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Carlton was arrested in another jurisdiction. Officers transported her back to the Morgan City Police Department. Before she was transported back to the jail, officers asked Carlton several times if she had anything illegal on her. Carlton told officers that she did not.

Once at the Morgan City Police Department officers found a crushed up pill, which Carlton admitted was illegal. Carlton was booked into the Morgan City Police Department

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Ashley Marie Bourgeois, 34, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal trespass and again at 2:37 p.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal trespass.

Bourgeois was released on a summons to appear Feb 23 on the first charge, and bail was set at $1,000 on the second.

—Jeramie Hanks, 43, Morgan City, was arrested at 9 a.m. Thursday on warrants for criminal neglect of family (two counts) and failure to appear. Bail was set at $9,423.

—Dontrell Colbert, 24, Baldwin, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.

—Kenneth McQuiston, 61, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and brake lights required. Bail was set at $3,750.

—Charles Mitchell Jr., 40, Gibson, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and two warrants for failure to appear. No bail has been set.