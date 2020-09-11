Two arrested on theft-related warrants

Two people face theft charges in St. Mary after arrests by deputies and city police.

Chief James F. Blair reported this arrest:

—John Hinton, 48, Old Highway 49, Saucier, Mississippi, was arrested 10:43 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for theft of a motor vehicle.

Hinton was located at the St. Charles Correctional Facility and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Scorpio Ledan Lemon, 37, Frederick Lane, Baldwin, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. No bail has been set.

—Leroy Bourque, 57, Fulton Street, New Iberia, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and no tail lights. Bourque was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Lionel Mitchell, 57, La. 1014, Labadieville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of violation of a protective order, resisting an officer and failure to appear in court on a previous protective order.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a complaint in the area of La. 1014 regarding a disturbance and the accused violating a protective order.

Deputies made contact with the violator, identified as l Mitchell, who failed to comply to deputies’ orders to surrender.

The accused physically engaged the deputy and at some point, was arrested.

Mitchell was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention pending a bond hearing.