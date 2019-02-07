Two arrested in Morgan City in heroin possession case

St. Mary Parish sheriff’s detectives working with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Friday on heroin charges Tuesday at a Morgan City business.

Jarred Cannon, 39, of Ellis Street in Patterson and Sable Leal, 29, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, were arrested and books at the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center in Centerville.

Cannon faces these charge:

— Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

— Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

— Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

—Possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute

— Possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (Oxycodone) with intent to distribute

— Possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax) with intent to dis-tribute

— Possession of Legend Drug (Nifedipine)

— Possession of drug paraphernalia

— Violation of CDS Law (drug-free zone)

— Transactions involving drug proceeds

Leal was booked on counts of:

— Possession of drug paraphernalia

— Violation of CDS Law (drug-free zone)

— Monetary instrument abuse

— Possession of schedule IV (Xanax) with intent to distribute

St. Mary authorities didn’t identify the business, saying only that it is within 2,000 feet of a school.