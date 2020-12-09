Two arrested in Morgan City on drug warrants

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. The cases have not been settled in court.)

Staff Report

On an otherwise slow day Monday, Morgan City police arrested two people on warrants alleging marijuana possession.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Joshua Lewis, 35, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Monday on warrants for possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear on a charge of contempt of court; failure to appear to pay fines for improper turning, driving under suspension, disturbing the peace, and two headlights required; failure to appear for arraignment; and failure to appear to pay probation fee.

Lewis was transported from Terrebonne Parish Jail to the Morgan City Police Department and booked on warrants from City Court of Morgan City.

—Betheny Mecom, 28, Lucy Street, Patterson, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Monday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear in the 16th Judicial District Court.

Officers saw Mecom in the area of La. 182 and knew of outstanding warrants for her arrest. Mecom was contacted by the officer, placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Seantelle Treto, 35, Belanger Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension.

Officers stopped Treto after observing her driving. The officers were aware of Treto having a suspended driver’s license.

The officer did a computer check on Treto and learned that her license was still suspended. Treto was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Eric Rogers, 43, Charenton, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Monday on a charge of unauthorized use of a movable. Bail was set at $1,000.

—Wayne Armelin, 22, Baldwin, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Armelin was released on a summons to appear March 30.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

— Brant Michael Percle, 42, Elm Street, Morgan City, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and turning movements and signals required.

—Mark Broussard Jr., 30, Vivian Street, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Monday on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, littering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An I.C.E. Unit deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Aristle Road and initiated a stop of that vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Percle. The deputy then made contact with the passenger, now identified Broussard.

The deputy noted both to be acting nervously and suspect of illegal drug activity.

Deputies requested and were granted consent to search the vehicle. As a result of that process, quantities of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. Additionally, a quantity of methamphetamine was located outside the passenger side of the vehicle where Broussard exited.

At the conclusion of this investigation, Percle and Broussard were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending bond hearings.

—Sarah Rose White, 35, Seven Pines Drive, Baton Rouge, on charges of bank fraud, forgery of a certification of insurance or identification card, monetary instrument abuse and theft under $1,000, and on warrants for St. Landry Parish, Church Point and Gonzales authorities.

In early August, detectives initiated an investigation after a Pierre Part retail outlet reported what was to be an illegal check writing scheme.

Investigators determined that several individuals were illegally producing fraudulent checks written on local business accounts then directing payment to themselves as payroll and cashing them at a retail outlet in Pierre Part.

Detectives identified these individuals through various means including video surveillance and moved to arrest those violators.

One of the suspects, White, was arrested in East Baton Rough Parish Sept. 4.

On Monday, Sarah Rose White was transported to and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention pending a bond hearing.

—Corbin Yemani Butler, 28, Louise Street, Thibodaux, was arrested Monday on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony theft of a firearm, and on a fugitive warrant from Lafourche Parish alleging armed robbery.

Butler was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday.

In June 2020, deputies responded to a complaint in reference to a homeowner reporting that his firearm, which had been stolen in a burglary, had been recovered by Thibodaux police.

Deputies followed up on the matter and through investigation, were able to connect the stolen gun to Butler. As a result, charges were filed on Butler.

It was further determined that Butler had been previously convicted of felony drug charges and is currently on probation.

Butler was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Eugleena Marie Fredericks, 22, La. 70 North, Paincourtville, was arrested Monday on a charge of theft valued at over $8,400.

On Monday evening, deputies were called to the establishment and made contact with management.

It was reported to deputies that Fredericks, an employee at the business, had been observed on video surveillance footage engaging in a known practice of skip scanning items over a period of approximately four weeks.

During the relevant period, Fredericks allegedly skip scanned items at no charge to specific customers at a cumulative value of over $8,400.

Deputies were able to view that footage.

As a result of that evidence as well as the suspect interview process, deputies charged Fredericks.

She remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

–Charleston D. Hammond, 23, South Burnside Avenue, Gonzales, was arrested Sunday on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana (third offense, felony), possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 70 near Paincourtville and conducted an investigative stop of that vehicle.

The deputy interviewed the driver, then the passenger, who was identified as Hammond. During the interview, Hammond provided information suggestive of illegal drug activity.

At some point, the deputy requested and was granted consent to search the violator vehicle.

As a result of that search, a quantity of marijuana and a firearm was recovered, which were both attributed to Hammond.

During a computer inquiry, it was determined that Hammond was a prior convicted felon.

Hammond was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The driver, Gloria Dandridge Anderson, 44, South Burnside Avenue, Gonzales, was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph and no driver’s license.

—Tate Joseph Mouret, 27, La. 1 South, Donaldsonville, was arrested Monday on charges of driving while intoxicated (felony), possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, careless operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, speeding, and driving under a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and attempted to initiate a stop of that vehicle.

The driver fled northbound into Ascension Parish, driving into the opposing lane numerous times and forcing vehicles off of the roadway.

The deputy was able to successfully end the pursuit without incident and arrested the suspect driver, Mouret.

The deputy booked Mouret into the Ascension Parish Jail as a fugitive from Assumption Parish. Mouret was then transported to Assumption Parish and booked into the detention facility with a bond set at $26,000.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported these arrests:

—Lee Butler, 53, of St. Joseph Lane, Franklin, was arrested while incarcerated at 9 a.m. Monday on a warrant for parole violation.

Butler was booked, processed, and held with no bond.

—Abdul Tate, 26, Cypremort Road, Franklin, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Monday on warrants for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while under suspension and aggravated assault.

Tate was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

—Jeremy Butler, 33, St. Martin Street, St. Martinville, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, resisting an officer with force, battery of a police office (five counts), simple criminal damage to property and threatening a law enforcement officer (three counts). Butler was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Denorris Andrews, 44, Cander Road, Decatur, Georgia, was arrested Monday on a charge of monetary instrument abuse.

—Harley Duplechain, 24, Elm Street, Eunice, was arrested Monday by the Louisiana State Police on charges of speeding, possession of Schedule II narcotics, simple possession of marijuana and distribution of drug paraphernalia.

—Dontae Jones, 43, Ridgeview Drive, Broussard, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, possession of Schedule I narcotics, turning movement and required signals, and improper lane usage.