Two arrested on meth, marijuana charges

Two residents of Cayce Street in Franklin were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to distribute, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Jacob Zirlott, 38, of Cayce Street in Franklin, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute, violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and transactions involving drug proceeds.

—Roni M. Landry, 31, of Cayce Street in Franklin, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute, violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith also advised that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 32 complaints and the following arrests were reported:

—Christopher Sylvester Jr., 23, of Versa Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. on a charge of second-degree battery. He was jailed.

—Deonte Devon Harris, 22, of Clines Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday on charges of illegal mufflers, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harris was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 41 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Kimberly Marie Jones, 29, of Como Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Jones in the area of Brashear Avenue and Federal Avenue. A warrant check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. She was jailed.

—David Brown Jr., 32, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Brown in the area of Front Street.

A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Jai-Cherydan Gutter, 22, of Harrell Avenue in Houma, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Monday on charges of stop sign violation and driving under suspension.

Officers were in the area of La. 182 near Bowman Street when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Gutter. Gutter was unable to produce a driver’s license and a check revealed that he had a suspended license.

He was jailed and later released on a $252 bond.

—Moses Malik Charlot, 18, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for theft. Charlot walked into Berwick Police Department to turn himself in on a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant stems from an incident in which a complaint was filed on Feb. 12 concerning a bicycle being stolen from a local school. Charlot was developed as a suspect and a warrant was later prepared for his arrest. He was jailed and later released on a $1,500 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported that the Franklin Police Department responded to 15 complaints and the following arrest was made:

—JeMario Williams, 19, of Myra Street in Franklin, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for the Patterson Police Department on charges of simple battery and theft. Williams was arrested and transported to the Patterson Police Department where he was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.