Two arrested on City Court warrants, one for 15 counts

Morgan City police rounded up two people named in warrants for failure to appear, one of whom was named in 15 counts, according to Police Chief James F. Blair.

—Vincent Ardell Thomas Jr., 26, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of resisting an officer and on a warrant for 15 counts of failure to appear.

Investigators with the Morgan City Narcotics Division observed Thomas in the area of La. 182, and Myrtle Street. Investigators attempted to stop Thomas and place him under arrest on active warrants for City Court of Morgan City.

Thomas fled on foot but was apprehended. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Darius Brown, 41, Clements Street, Patterson, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for two counts of failure to appear.

Brown was located at the Patterson Police Department on active warrants held by City Cout of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.