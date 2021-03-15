Tuesday is deadline to ask for absentee ballot

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters of the upcoming absentee ballot deadlines.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, March 16 at 4:30 pm. Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office. Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”

The deadline to return a completed ballot is Friday, March 19 at 4:30 pm. This instructional video shows step-by-step how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot. Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s immediate family member. Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on Election Day. Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote mobile app.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.