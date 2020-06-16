Tuesday COVID report raises St. Martin's case count

Another 30 COVID-19 cases were reported for St. Martin Parish on Tuesday as the Louisiana Office of Public Health updated its totals with more backlogged test results from April.

The office reported 534 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and said 148 reflected results from older tests, mostly in April.

Twenty-four deaths were reported statewide, raising that total to 2,930. And another 20 people were hospitalized, pushing that total to 588.

The 30 new cases mean 381 St. Martin people have tested positive. Another St. Martin death was also reported for a total of 28.

St. Mary has one new case for a total of 360. The death toll remains at 33.

Assumption has now had 276 cases after two more were reported Tuesday. Fourteen parish residents have died because of COVID-19.