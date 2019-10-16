Trunk or Treat set for this weekend

Wed, 10/16/2019 - 1:19pm
Staff Report

Saturday will mark the third year Morgan City Main Street has hosted its annual Trunk or Treat. It will take place under the U.S. 90 Bridge, rain or shine 4-6:30 p.m.
Judges will be walking around beginning at 4 p.m. to pick winners for the vehicle decorating contest.
A kids’ costume contest will also take place around 6:30 p.m. It will be announced for all that want to participate to go to a designated location. After judging, awards will be given out for the vehicle decoration and kids’ costume contests.
The Big Easy Kettle Corn Co. will be in attendance to sell their kettle corn, soft drink and hot dog combos.

