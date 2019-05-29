Trump approves La. disaster declaration

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump has approved his request for a federal disaster declaration for the state of Louisiana’s flood fight, including some emergency protective measures.

“I thank President Trump for recognizing the urgency of our request and responding so quickly,” Gov. Edwards said. “We have been preparing for the opening of the Morganza Spillway by submerging a barge in Bayou Chene to reduce backwater flooding into communities across five parishes. This is an important first step, and we stand ready, alongside our federal partners, to support our local leaders in the coming days and weeks, as even more water is expected to make its way to Louisiana.”

The approval is for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program, at 75 percent federal funding for St. Mary Parish. FEMA also can provide direct federal assistance for the parishes of Assumption, Catahoula, Concordia, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, Terrebonne, and West Feliciana. FEMA will cover 75 percent of the costs.