Tropical system moving toward Gulf

A tropical system could turn into a depression off south Florida as early as Friday, and further development is possible when the system reaches the Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday

The system is now a large area of rain and thunderstorms near eastern Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas. It could become a tropical depression near the northwestern Bahamas or south Florida, bringing heavy rain to Florida over the weekend.

"Further development is possible over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later this weekend," the National Weather Service said.

The service gives the system a 60 percent chance of formation through five days.

A broad low pressure system east of the Lesser Antilles is given only a 10 percent chance of development over five days.

Yet another system, a tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic, is forecast to move quickly westward and is given a 30 percent chance of development over five days.