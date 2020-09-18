Tropical storm watch in effect for Texas to Morgan City

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Beta Intermediate Advisory Number 7A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL222020

700 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

...AIR FORCE RESERVE HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT INVESTIGATING BETA...

SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...26.5N 92.4W

ABOUT 290 MI...470 KM E OF MOUTH OF THE RIO GRANDE

ABOUT 270 MI...435 KM SW OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 360 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...995 MB...29.38 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Port Mansfield, TX to Cameron, LA including Baffin Bay, Corpus

Christi Bay, Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda

Bay, Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Port Aransas Texas to High Island Texas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* South of Port Aransas Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

* East of High Island Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Beta was

located near latitude 26.5 North, longitude 92.4 West. Beta is

moving toward the north near 8 mph (13 km/h). A slow westward motion

is expected to begin late today, with a slow northwestward motion

forecast to begin late Sunday and continue through late Monday. On

the forecast track, the center of Beta will slowly approach the

Texas coast into early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher

gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast, and Beta is expected to

become a hurricane on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)

from the center.

The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve

Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 995 mb (29.38 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Port Mansfield, TX to Cameron, LA including Baffin Bay, Corpus

Christi Bay, Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda

Bay, Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Calcasieu Lake...2-4 ft

Mouth of the Rio Grande, TX to Port Mansfield, TX...1-3 ft

Cameron, LA to Morgan City, LA including Vermilion Bay...1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch

area by late Monday or Monday night, with tropical storm conditions

possible by late Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are possible

within the tropical storm watch area along the upper Texas and

southwestern Louisiana coast as early as tonight. Tropical

storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area

along the south Texas coast late Sunday.

RAINFALL: There is an increasing risk of significant rainfall and

flooding along the Texas and Louisiana coasts from Sunday through at

least the middle of next week as Beta is forecast to move slowly

near the Texas coast. For additional information, see products from

your local National Weather Service office.

SURF: Swells are expected to increase and reach the coast of Texas

and the Gulf Coast of Mexico later today, generated by a

combination of Beta and a cold front entering the northern Gulf of

Mexico. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and

rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local

weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next complete advisory at 1000 AM CDT.

Forecaster Beven