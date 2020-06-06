Tropical storm warning expanded from Intracoastal City to Morgan City
National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Cristobal Local Statement Advisory Number 20
LAZ045-052>055-070000-
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA AL032020
1012 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
This product covers SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS
**Tropical Storm Warnings Now In Effect For Portions Of South Central
Louisiana**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Upper St. Martin
- The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm
Warning for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Iberia, Lower St.
Martin, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, and Vermilion
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 400 miles south-southeast of Intracoastal City LA or
about 390 miles south of Morgan City LA
- 24.2N 90.1W
- Storm Intensity 50 mph
- Movement North or 360 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
At 1000 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located
near latitude 24.2 North, longitude 90.1 West. Cristobal is moving
toward the north near 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to
continue for the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the
north-northwest. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will
move northward over the central Gulf of Mexico today and tonight, and
will be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast on Sunday. Cristobal`s
center is then forecast to move inland across Louisiana late Sunday
through Monday morning.
Tropical storm force winds are likely within the Tropical Storm
Warning over the coastal waters beginning tonight and likely within
the Tropical Storm Warning along the coast early Sunday.
There is the potential for heavy rainfall that may lead to flash
flooding over portions of south central Louisiana late Sunday into
Monday near the track of Cristobal.
Coastal flooding from storm surge of 1 to 3 feet above the ground will
also be possible by late Sunday into early Monday, mainly around the
Vermilion and Atchafalaya Bays when onshore flow returns.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts across LOWER ATCHAFALAYA BASIN. Potential
impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL LOUISIANA.
* SURGE:
Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across LOCATIONS AROUND THE VERMILION AND ATCHAFALAYA BAYS.
Potential impacts in this area include:
- Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along
immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas
farther inland along rivers and bayous that drain into the Gulf.
- Sections of roads and parking lots near bodies of water may
become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions
dangerous in places where surge water covers the road.
- Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly
in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.
- Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, and piers.
A few small craft broken away from moorings.
Elsewhere across SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS, little to
no impact is anticipated.
* WIND:
Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts
across SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA. Potential impacts in this area
include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges and access routes
impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts
across EAST CENTRAL LOUISIANA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Listen to local official for recommended
preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to
evacuate, do so immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Lake Charles LA around 5 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.