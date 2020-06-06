Tropical storm warning expanded from Intracoastal City to Morgan City

National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Cristobal Local Statement Advisory Number 20

LAZ045-052>055-070000-

Tropical Storm Cristobal Local Statement Advisory Number 20

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA AL032020

1012 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020

This product covers SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS

**Tropical Storm Warnings Now In Effect For Portions Of South Central

Louisiana**

NEW INFORMATION

---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Upper St. Martin

- The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm

Warning for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Iberia, Lower St.

Martin, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, and Vermilion

* STORM INFORMATION:

- About 400 miles south-southeast of Intracoastal City LA or

about 390 miles south of Morgan City LA

- 24.2N 90.1W

- Storm Intensity 50 mph

- Movement North or 360 degrees at 12 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

------------------

At 1000 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located

near latitude 24.2 North, longitude 90.1 West. Cristobal is moving

toward the north near 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to

continue for the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the

north-northwest. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will

move northward over the central Gulf of Mexico today and tonight, and

will be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast on Sunday. Cristobal`s

center is then forecast to move inland across Louisiana late Sunday

through Monday morning.

Tropical storm force winds are likely within the Tropical Storm

Warning over the coastal waters beginning tonight and likely within

the Tropical Storm Warning along the coast early Sunday.

There is the potential for heavy rainfall that may lead to flash

flooding over portions of south central Louisiana late Sunday into

Monday near the track of Cristobal.

Coastal flooding from storm surge of 1 to 3 feet above the ground will

also be possible by late Sunday into early Monday, mainly around the

Vermilion and Atchafalaya Bays when onshore flow returns.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

-----------------

* FLOODING RAIN:

Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible

significant impacts across LOWER ATCHAFALAYA BASIN. Potential

impacts include:

- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and

rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter

currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially

in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and

ditches overflow.

- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.

Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid

inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage

areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as

storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions

become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.

Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible

limited impacts across SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL LOUISIANA.

* SURGE:

Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited

impacts across LOCATIONS AROUND THE VERMILION AND ATCHAFALAYA BAYS.

Potential impacts in this area include:

- Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along

immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas

farther inland along rivers and bayous that drain into the Gulf.

- Sections of roads and parking lots near bodies of water may

become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions

dangerous in places where surge water covers the road.

- Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly

in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.

- Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, and piers.

A few small craft broken away from moorings.

Elsewhere across SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS, little to

no impact is anticipated.

* WIND:

Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts

across SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA. Potential impacts in this area

include:

- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage

to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings

experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile

homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight

objects become dangerous projectiles.

- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. A few bridges and access routes

impassable.

- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent

in areas with above ground lines.

Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts

across EAST CENTRAL LOUISIANA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

----------------------------------

* EVACUATIONS:

WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Listen to local official for recommended

preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to

evacuate, do so immediately.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and

property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a

safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets

for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes

to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather

warnings.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

-----------

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Lake Charles LA around 5 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions

warrant.