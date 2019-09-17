Tropical Storm Imelda forms, likely a rainmaker for Texas, SW La.

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 PM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Humberto, located about 500 miles west of Bermuda, on Tropical

Depression Ten, located more than 1000 miles east of the Leeward

Islands, and on newly formed Tropical Storm Imelda, located

near Freeport, Texas.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off of the west coast of Africa

on Thursday. Some gradual development will be possible over the

weekend while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Ten are issued under

WMO header WTNT35 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT5.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Ten are issued under

WMO header WTNT25 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT5.

Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Imelda are issued under WMO

header WTNT31 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT1.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Imelda are issued under WMO

header WTNT21 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT1.