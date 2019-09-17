Tropical Storm Imelda forms, likely a rainmaker for Texas, SW La.
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 PM EDT Tue Sep 17 2019
For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Humberto, located about 500 miles west of Bermuda, on Tropical
Depression Ten, located more than 1000 miles east of the Leeward
Islands, and on newly formed Tropical Storm Imelda, located
near Freeport, Texas.
A tropical wave is forecast to move off of the west coast of Africa
on Thursday. Some gradual development will be possible over the
weekend while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.
