Trick-or-treating hours set locally

Trick-or-treating hours recently were announced across St. Mary Parish for Saturday night.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the parish’s unincorporated areas and Morgan City, Patterson, Berwick, Franklin and Baldwin all will observe trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Franklin’s Boo on the Bayou also will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters, as well as those distributing candy, should social distance, wear masks, wash hands and sanitize candy as much as possible.