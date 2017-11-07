Tri-City high schools get A grades

All three public high schools in the Tri-City area received A grades under the state's school accountability system, which released its rankings Tuesday.

Berwick, Morgan City and Patterson high schools were all rated as A schools in 2016-17, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.

Berwick Junior High was received an A. Morgan City and Patterson junior highs received C grades

Bayou Vista, M.E. Normand and Wyandotte elementary schools received A grades.

Hattie Wattts, Berwick and J.S. Aucoin elementary schools received B grades, and Julia Maitland was graded C.

