The day ended with fireworks over the river, shown here from Morgan City.
The entrepreneurs of the day were Jean-Luc Bourg, 6, and his sisters Olivia, 8, and Sophia, 9. In 90-degree weather, they set up a lemonade stand across the street from Morgan City's Party in the Park at Lawrence Park.
At Patterson's bring-your-own-everything event at the Park Street park, Patricia Jennings relays water to a teammate behind her in a race against the men's team.
Jaylon Jennings pours water in a cup held by teammate Bobby Jennings in a men vs. women picnic relay race Thursday at Patterson's Park Street Park.
Driftwood tunes up for a performance at Morgan City's Party in the Park at Lawrence Park.
Raymond White was the DJ for the event at Park Street Park.
Ninety-degree heat sent people looking for shade at Lawrence Park.
Roy'jiona Jones, 7, cools off on the water slide at the Park Street park.
The Daily Review/Bill Decker
A Tri-City Fourth of July
The Fourth of July offered a variety of fun in the Tri-City area.