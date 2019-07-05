The day ended with fireworks over the river, shown here from Morgan City.

The entrepreneurs of the day were Jean-Luc Bourg, 6, and his sisters Olivia, 8, and Sophia, 9. In 90-degree weather, they set up a lemonade stand across the street from Morgan City's Party in the Park at Lawrence Park.

At Patterson's bring-your-own-everything event at the Park Street park, Patricia Jennings relays water to a teammate behind her in a race against the men's team.

Jaylon Jennings pours water in a cup held by teammate Bobby Jennings in a men vs. women picnic relay race Thursday at Patterson's Park Street Park.

Driftwood tunes up for a performance at Morgan City's Party in the Park at Lawrence Park.

Raymond White was the DJ for the event at Park Street Park.

Ninety-degree heat sent people looking for shade at Lawrence Park.

Roy'jiona Jones, 7, cools off on the water slide at the Park Street park.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

A Tri-City Fourth of July

Fri, 07/05/2019 - 2:14pm

The Fourth of July offered a variety of fun in the Tri-City area.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019