Treating altar servers to breakfast

Patterson Council 1710, Knights of Columbus honored the altar servers of St. Joseph Catholic Church and their families after 8 a.m. Mass Sunday, Sept. 10, at the council home. They were served plain and blueberry pancakes, sausage, milk and orange juice by the council cooks. After the meal Grand Knight Chris Wheeler presented certificates to the altar servers. From left: Grand Knight Chris Wheeler, Mary Frances Cali, Paris Guidry, Brian Landry, Alex Haven, Kobi Lipari, Program Chairman Frank S. Guarisco and Catherine Cali, who is in charge of the altar servers. The church is looking for more altar servers. If interested, contact Catherine Cali at 985-395-5048 or the church secretary, Bobbie Diaz, at 985-395-3616.

