Traffic stop, search lead to 2 arrests by Morgan City PD

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Local police and deputies made eight arrests on drug charges this week, including two by Morgan City officers after a traffic stop led them to search a Pecos Street home.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 37 calls for service. The following people were arrested:

—Emily Borel, 27, Pecos Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a fugitive warrant from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

—Thalassa Frickey, 43, Pecos Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday on charges of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives with the Morgan City Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on Pecos Street. The driver, Borel, was known to investigators to have an outstanding warrant in Lafourche.

During the traffic stop, investigators discovered Borel had suspected methamphetamine, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia in her possession.

Investigators obtained evidence during the traffic stop that led to a search warrant for a Pecos Street residence. Detectives found Frickey in possession of suspected methamphetamine, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators suspected the methamphetamine was for distribution in the Morgan City area.

Borel and Frickey were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Sherry H. Cooper, 35, Clothide Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana (second offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Christopher Jermaine Jenkins, 39, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday on charges of domestic abuse battery and simple battery.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 25 complaints and made these arrests:

—Juvenile male, 17, Franklin, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday on charges of general speed law, driving on roadway laned for traffic, no licensed plate, turning movements and signals required, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The boy was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Carlin David Stelly, 43, Franklin, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

—Anthony Ray Variet, 33, Patterson, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday by the Narcotics Section on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving drug proceeds.

No bail has been set.

—Frank Clyde Small, Jr., 40, Franklin, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, improper lane usage, transactions involving drug proceeds, improper display of license plates and second or subsequent offense.

—Brittany Renee Kirt, 31, Franklin, was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle without properly lit lamps for conditions. Kirt was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Reginald James Foster, 50, Jeanerette, was arrested 7:07 p.m. Tuesday on charges obstruction of public passage, turning movements and required signals, and driving on roadway laned for traffic. Foster was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Tina Michelle Berrios, 46, New Iberia, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of forgery, monetary instrument abuse and theft of less than $1,000. No bail has been set.

Small was released on a $12,000 bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Lynsey Marie Templet, 37, La. 308, Napoleonville, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of MDMA (ecstasy).

The arrest resulted from felony drug law violations dating back to April 2017.

At that time, narcotics agents and deputies conducted a traffic stop. As a result of that stop, a quantity of meth-amphetamine and MDMA was seized from Templet.

At the time, additional investigation was required. Following the completion of that investigation, warrants were issued for Templet’s arrest.

Since the incident, attempts were made to locate Templet to no avail.

On Monday, Lynsey Marie Templet was arrested in Iberville Parish.

Templet was transported to Assumption Parish on Monday and booked into parish detention center and released on a $10,000 bond.