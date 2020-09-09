Traffic stop results in arrests on codeine, marijuana charges

A deputy stopped a vehicle for running a red light on U.S. 90 and eventually made two drug arrests on charges including possession with intent to distribute codeine, St. Mary Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Tristan Guidry, 19, Grand Caillou Road, Houma, was arrested at 5:12 a.m. Monday on charges of red light violation, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.

—Percy Aceituno, 23, Summer Creek Drive, Spring, Texas, was arrested at 5:12 a.m. on charges of possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

A K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for running a red light on eastbound U.S. 90 Eastbound at Thorguson Road in Berwick and made contact with the driver, Guidry, and a passenger, Aceituno. Through the investigation, a weapon, cash and drugs were located.

Guidry and Aceituno were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Anthony Joseph Beard, 44, Mae Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by language. Beard was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

—Scorpio Ledan Lemon, 37, Frederick Lane, Baldwin, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Sunday on three warrants for failure to appear on the following charges: operating a vehicle while license is suspended, revoked or canceled improper turn or failure to give required signal; criminal mischief; and disturbing the peace by fighting.

Bail has not been set.

—Rondon Charles Caesar, 44, North Branch Street, Baldwin, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Monday on charges of driving while intoxicated (second offense), possession of marijuana, lane usage and driving under suspension. Caesar was released on an $8,250 bond.

—Ponisha Thomas, 34, Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested, at 11:27 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Thomas was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

—Joshua M. Verdun, 32, Picket Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. S on the Saturday on charges: speeding, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving drug proceeds.

A deputy patrolling the area of Irish Bend Road conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling over the posted speed limit and made contact with the driver, Verdun, and a passenger.

Through the investigation, K9 Jace was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff of the area around the vehicle and showed an odor response. Subsequently, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash were located. Verdun was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Verdun was later released on a $7,500 bond.

—Kentrell A. Gabriel, 23, Henkle Street, Jeanerette, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest.

Gabriel was later released on a $6,000 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—-Brock Elix Williams, 41, Oak Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Saturday on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Officers were called to an address on La. 70 for an individual who refused to leave the property. They came into contact with Williams.

Williams refused to leave the property and was placed under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration

—Travis Ray Hayes, 41 Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested 1:47 a.m. Sunday on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law and domestic abuse battery.

Officers while in the area of Fig Street were alerted to a domestic disturbance on Levee Road. Officers came into contact with Hayes.

During the investigation, it was learned Hayes had committed a battery on his dating partner in the presence of a child. He was placed under and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jerome Paul Loupe, 42, Chester Bowls, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Sunday on warrants for felony domestic battery and simple assault.

Officers located Loupe at his residence and placed him under arrest on active warrants held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jules Joiner, 23, Lachene Street, Pierre Part, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for domestic abuse battery and theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000.

Joiner was located at the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Department Detention Center and placed under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Gage Michael Yates, 20, Olive Cuba Road, Shriever, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. Sunday on charges of illuminating devices required, possession of marijuana (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Sixth Street and Belanger Street and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Yates.

During the traffic stop, he was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Curtis Paul Gaudet Jr., 27, Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Monday on charges of resisting an officer-false information and aggravated assault-domestic battery and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for a domestic disturbance. They came into contact with Gaudet, who initially gave officers a false name. During the investigation, officers learned Gaudet had committed an aggravated assault on his dating partner. A warrant check revealed the 16th District Court held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Nathaniel A. Rollins, 24, Diane Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Friday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

—Danyelle N. Morgan, 35, Texas Street, Berwick, was arrested 12:50 p.m. Friday on charges of battery of a dating party and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 12:06 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a business on U.S. 90 West regarding a disturbance. Officers located the two individuals involved walking along the highway and they were identified as Rollins and Morgan.

Through investigation, officers learned that Rollins and Morgan committed a battery upon each other while at the business and again while walking along the highway. Morgan was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were both arrested and booked into the Berwick Jail. Rollins was released after posting a $2,500 bond and Morgan was released after posting a $4,000 bond.

—Dwayne A. Dupuy, 40, of Nichole Lane, Berwick, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

At 9:54 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a residence on Nichole Lane regarding a domestic disturbance. Dupuy was identified as the suspect and he was detained pending further investigation.

Through investigation, officers determined that Dupuy committed a battery upon the victim at the residence, which was corroborated by physical evidence and witness statements. In conclusion, Dupuy was arrested and booked into the Berwick Jail where he is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.