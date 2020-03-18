Traffic stop results in arrest on drug charges

Morgan City police arrested a man on marijuana and ecstasy possession charges after an early Tuesday traffic stop on Victor II Bouelvard, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Shane Keith Scott, 36, Gabriel Street, Patterson, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of 2-28 grams of MDMA.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Victor II Boulevard and Myrtle Street.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Scott. During the traffic stop, the officers observed an open alcoholic beverage and suspected marijuana in the vehicle.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. Scott was placed under arrest. During the arrest, officers located 67 pills of suspected MDMA (ecstasy) on his person. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair reported 36 calls for service in the 24-hour reporting period and these arrests:

—Travon Montrelle Landry, 21, South St. Valerie, Abbeville, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Monday on a charge of discharge of a firearm in the city limits.

Officers were called to the area near David Drive near U.S. 90 about several gunshots in being fired. An officer arrived in the area and located Landry.

He was located in the possession of a handgun. Landry admitted to firing several rounds from his handgun into a large dirt pile located under the U.S. 90 overpass. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Alexandria Rochelle Walker, 30, Adams Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Monday on a warrant for aggravated battery.

Walker was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. She was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said his office responded to 23 complaints and made these arrests:

—Sylvester Louis Lee Francois Jr., 22, Taft Street, Patterson, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. on charges of no license plate light and possession of marijuana. Francois was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Keenze Howard Sr., 54, Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Monday for on a Franklin Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension, speeding, no insurance, and expired license plate. Howard is being held for another agency.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests

Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard reported no arrests.