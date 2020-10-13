Traffic stop leads to arrest on meth charges

Morgan City police made a traffic stop Saturday that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine ready for sale and marijuana, Chief James F. Blair said.

--Jeremy Olivier, 41, Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Saturday on charges of no turn sig-nal, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Olivier was stopped after he was seen by officers not using a turn signal. Officers spoke with Olivier and could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Olivier admitted that he did have marijuana in the car. Officers searched the vehicle located the suspected mariju-ana along with suspected methamphetamine, which was packaged for sale.

Olivier was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booing. Olivier was also found to have a suspended driver's license.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Harpreet Singh, 40, Victor II Boulevard, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Thursday on a charge of re-maining after forbidden.

Singh was arrested after officers were called to a local business where Singh has been barred. Singh was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Nicholas Levison, 30, Willow Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing public passages.

Officers were in the area of Front Street when they saw a vehicle sitting in the travel lane. Officers made contact with the driver identified as Levison.

During the investigation officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Levison was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Gordon Helman, 50, Belanger Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay probation fee, a warrant for theft under $1,000 and a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers were called to Federal Avenue due to a man and woman fighting. Officer located the subjects and during the investigation learned that Helman had struck the woman.

Helman was placed under arrest and officers learned of additional warrants for failure to appear in City Court and theft. The theft charge stemmed from an investigation into the theft of utilities at an Aucoin St. residence. Helman was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Terry Garrett, 64, Bowman Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension.

An officer observed a driver commit a traffic violation in the area of Terrebonne Street. Upon stopping the vehicle and speaking with the driver it was learned that Garrett had a suspended driver’s license. Garrett was placed un-der arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Andrew Leger, 18, Henry Street, Patterson, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

—Prism Lopez, 23, Shelby Road, Pierre Part, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Saturday on two counts of simple battery.

—Donavon Davis, 18, Short Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

Officers were called to Cypress Street due to a physical altercation. During the investigation, it was learned that after a verbal disagreement between neighbors, Leger attacked the other subject. That subject pushed Leger back and attempted to get away from him.

Leger attacked a second time, during which the victim was able to pin him to the ground. Davis then attempted to pull the victim from holding Leger down, at which time Lopez stuck the victim and another subject who was attempting to help.

Leger, Davis, and Lopez were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for book-ing.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Fernando Rosales III, 21, Eureka Drive, Gray, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rosales was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

—Demarcus Tramaine Skipper, 25, Fifth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Sunday on a charge of violation of protective orders. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Zachary Allen Hebert, 23, Laura Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II drugs.

Hebert was also arrested on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of buprenorphine hydrochloride and possession of Schedule I (heroin) with intent to distribute. No bail has been set.

—Gregg Anthony Vesh, 59, Moon Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. for possession of Schedule II drugs and resisting arrest or officer. No bail has been set.