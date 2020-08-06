Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges

Staff Report

Morgan City police made a traffic stop Tuesday that resulted in arrests on charges of marijuana and methamphetamine possession, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Ernest R. Harris Jr., 44, Michael Street, Patterson, was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana (first offense), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Nicole Leigh Babin, 32, Grand Caillou Road, Dulac, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators with the Morgan City Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the area of General McArthur Street and Federal Avenue.

During the traffic stop, two of the passengers were identified as Harris. During the traffic stop, Babin was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Harris was found in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

They were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Clement Joseph Mire, 38, Vine Drive, Morgan City, was arrested 10:15 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for theft $1,000 to $5,000.

Mire was located at the Morgan City Police Department and booked on a warrant for theft. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Sunday.

—Gage Landry, 26, Lodge Drive, Lafayette, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

Officers were called to an address on Brashear Avenue about a criminal damage to property complaint. They learned Gage Landry had damaged property at the address.

Landry was located on the scene and arrested. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Jarred McKeid Knight, 35, arren Street, Bogalusa, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear on the following charges: operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled; possession of marijuana (two counts); operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

No bail has been set.

—Clyde Anthony Broussard, 46, Avenue B, Crowley, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine; possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail has been set.

—Juvenile male, 15, Berwick, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal trespass. The juvenile was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Juvenile male, 16, Berwick, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal trespass. The juvenile was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Juvenile male, 15, Berwick, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal trespass. The juvenile was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Cody C. Landry, 29, West Avenue, Napoleonville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

—Aimee Sanchez Diez, 36, West Avenue, Napoleonville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice.

Landry and Diez were arrested connection with the ongoing investigation that commenced on July 2.

Deputies responded to a complaint related to a female juvenile having been sexually abused.

Detectives were able to establish that the reported crimes occurred during an approximate time frame spanning from 2019 through 2020 at the West Avenue, Napoleonville, address.

Detectives were able to develop Landry as the suspect.

Based on material facts established during the course of the investigation, detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants for Cody C. Landry.

Landry evaded authorities for several days, but with the assistance of the Gonzales Police Department, he was arrested early Tuesday. Cody C. Landry was transported to the jurisdiction of Assumption Parish and released after posting a $150,000 surety bond.

As part of the continued investigation, detectives determined that Diez was complicit in aiding Landry evading arrest.

Warrants were obtained for Diez.

Diez was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and incarcerated pending a bond hearing.