Traffic stop leads to arrest on cocaine charge

After a traffic stop Saturday, Morgan City police found crack cocaine packaged for sale and arrested the driver, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Barron F. Kenner, 46, of First Street in Morgan City was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Saturday on charges of turn signal violation, improper lane usage, second-offense possession of marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Officers observed a traffic violation in the area of Brashear Avenue and Federal Avenue A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Barron Kenner.

During the traffic investigation, Kenner was found in the possession of suspected marijuana and crack cocaine. The suspected crack cocaine was packaged for sales with a street value of $200. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair reported these arrests over the weekend:

—Carran Deshawn Bias, 37 of Florence Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace (intoxicated).

Officers were called to the area of Everett Street and Seventh Street about a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, they located Carran D. Bias in an intoxicated condition causing a disturbance. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Juston Marshall Blake, 43, of Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft under $1,000.

Officers were called to a local business on La. 182 about a theft. Upon officer’s arrival, they were advised Juston M. Blake had concealed merchandise while in the store.

Officers were able to located Blake in the parking lot and recover the merchandise. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Wade White, 27, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Wade White on Fourth Street. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Brandon Kent, 33, of Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Saturday on charges of stop sign violation and driving under suspension.

An officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Seventh Street and Ditch Avenue. The driver was identified as Brandon Kent. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tayler James Davis, 21, of Natalie Lane, Patterson, was at 9:18 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-felony and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers were called to a local motel on La. 182 for a domestic battery complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, they learned Tayler J. Davis had committed a domestic battery and left walking.

Officers were able to collect evidence supporting the domestic battery. Officers were able to locate Davis on Railroad Avenue, and place him under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Terance L. Singleton, 51, of Taft Street, Patterson, was placed under arrest at 2:14 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Terance L. Singleton was located and placed under arrest at the Berwick Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jeremiah Thomas Singleton, 18, Friendship Alley, Amelia, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Saturday on a charge of a first-offense possession of marijuana.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Victor II Boulevard and David Street. The passenger, Jeremiah T. Singleton, was found in possession of suspected marijuana during the traffic stop. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Ashley Holmes, 24, Ledoux Circle, Patterson, was arrested 10:11 p.m. Saturday on charges of criminal trespassing, criminal damage property $1,000 to $5,000, resisting an office and battery on an officer.

Officers were called to a local motel on La. 182 about an individual trespassing and damaging motel property. Upon officer’s arrival, Ashley Holmes was identified as the person trespassing.

Witnesses advised officers Holmes had damaged several items belonging to the motel. When officers attempted to arrest Holmes, she committed a battery on the officer and resisted arrest. She was handcuffed and placed under arrest. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kenneth R. Rhodes Sr., Roderick Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of Tramadol and possession of hydrocodone and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers were called to a local business to remove an individual. When the officers arrived, the employee advised officers they wanted Kenneth Rhodes removed and barred from the property.

A warrant check revealed the 32nd District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. During his arrest, officers located several suspected pills of Tramadol and hydrocodone in possession without a prescription. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said that over the 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 94 complaints and reports the following arrests:

—Eddie Lee Brown IV, 46, of Joseph Street, Morgan City, was arrested, at 10:50 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of distribution of cocaine. No bail has been set.

—Leroy James Colbert, 69, of North Branch Street, Baldwin, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Friday on charges of no headlights and first-offense driving while intoxicated. Colbert was released on a $2,750 bond.

—Christopher James Newsom, 34, of Pell Court in Hammond, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Friday on charges of stop signs and yield signs, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Newsom was released on a $7,750 bond.

—Steve Anthony Berryhill, 49, of Kelli Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

—Jacob Hayden Plache, 21, Ashland Drive, Luling, was arrested at 4:11 a.m. Saturday on charges of no headlights, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Plache was released on a $3,750 bond.

—Jeffrey Lee Schexnider, 40, of Southeast Boulevard, Bayou Vista, arrested at 7:57 p.m. Saturday on charges of no tail lights and driving under suspension. Schexnider was released on a summons to appear May 18.

—Charles Madison Rhodes, 52, of Narrow Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Saturday on charges of license plate lights required and driving under suspension. Rhodes was released on a $1,250 bond.

—Anyia Amelia Francois, 32, of Levee Road, Morgan City, was arrested 11:29 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension. Francois was released on a summons to appear May 18.

—Ronald Paul Mendoza, 34, of Pepper Road, Jeanerette, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Sunday on charges of speeding and first-offense driving while intoxicated. Mendoza was released on a $3,000 bond.

—Kody Joseph Champagne, 38, of La. 182, Franklin was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse child endangerment law. Champagne was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Tommy Peyton Jones, 36, of Wayside Drive, Houma, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Sunday on a Terrebonne Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. Jones is being held for another agency.

—Logan Francis Broussard, 20, of Pickette Road, Erath, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Sunday on a charge of reckless operation-no accident. Broussard was released on a $500 bond.

—Angela Marie Daigle, 53, of Leola Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft. Daigle was released on a summons to appear on June 29, 2020.

—Joseph Jerry Julien, 54, 214 of Arizona Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Sunday on a Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to pay probation fee. Julien is being held for another agency.

—Jamishia Richelle Jenkins, 31, of Canal Street, Jeanerette, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. on charges of license plate lights required, turning movements and required signals, driving under suspension and no insurance. Jenkins was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Calab Laurance Mitchell, 23, of Windcreek Lane, Youngsville, was arrested 12:43 a.m. Monday on charges of obstructing public passage and driving under suspension. Mitchell was released on a summons to June 29.

—Johnathan Lewis Diggs, 29, of Roy’s Lane, Centerville, was arrested at 3:49 a.m. Monday on charges of license plate lights required and driving under suspension. Diggs was released on a summons to appear June 29.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—David Aucoin, 42, of Chestnut Street, Berwick, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Monday on charges of no license plate and expired driver’s license light and on a warrant for theft, plus a St. Mary Parish warrant for failure to appear.

Bond was set at $2,000 on the Berwick charges and $1,074 on the St. Mary warrant.

—Bettina Duval, 45, of Chestnut Street in Berwick was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Monday on charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $7,500.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.