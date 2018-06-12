Traditional tribute for late fire captain

Tue, 06/12/2018

A hearse carrying Ferrel Joseph DeHart passes beneath an American flag hoisted by two firetrucks over Brashear Avenue on Tuesday. DeHart died Friday in New Orleans after a stroke. He worked as a Berwick volunteer before joining the Morgan City Fire Department in 1990. He retired in 2016 with the rank of captain. DeHart's funeral was at Twin City Funeral Home, and burial was at the Berwick Mausoleum.

Bill Decker/Daily Review

