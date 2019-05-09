Tour du Rouge: Bicyclists stop in Morgan City on 540-mile ride for charity

More than 40 bicyclists stopped in Morgan City Wednesday while on an over 500-mile trek to raise money for an organization benefiting people with intellectual disabilities.

Tour du Rouge is a six-day bicycle ride from Houston to New Orleans covering about 540 miles, roughly 90 miles per day, and raising money for Arc chapters along the route.

Bicyclists arrived Wednesday afternoon at Clarion Inn in Morgan City for their fourth overnight stay after battling rain and strong headwinds during the day. They plan to finish the staged ride Friday.

The 11th annual ride is organized by the Arc of Greater Houston, which also works closely with Arc of Greater New Orleans and Arc of Greater Beaumont.

Forty-two riders were participating this year, and each rider was required to raise at least $2,750 for Arc to participate in the ride. The Arc provides programs, activities and facilities to help people with mental and developmental disabilities reach their maximum potential.

A crew of 14 volunteers travels in motor vehicles to support the ride participants and ensure their safety, event director Dory Cayten said.

Kathy Hefele, 62, of Houston, was participating in her fifth Tour du Rouge with her husband, Dave Hefele, and has been bicycling for about 10 years. She began riding in the event when it benefited American Red Cross, but the Arc is another worthy organization, she said.

The first time she decided to do the ride, she thought there was no way she could complete it. But she has since pleasantly surprised herself by finishing each year while raising money for good causes.

Carsten Norgaard, 56, came all the way from Denmark to participate in the ride for the first time at the invitation of his friend, Michael Jakobsen, who used to live in Houston but now resides in Denmark.

Norgaard said though the event is well-organized, Mother Nature has thrown in some obstacles with rain earlier in the day Wednesday and more wind in the afternoon.

Jakobsen was on his way to finishing his third Tour du Rouge. He brought two other friends in 2014 and brought Norgaard along this year. Another participant, Bill Devany, knows Jakobsen from when Jakobsen lived in Houston and was also doing his third ride.

For more information on the event, visit tourdurouge.org.