NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

TORNADO WATCH 35 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 PARISHES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA

IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE,

BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, FRANKLIN, MORGAN CITY,

NEW IBERIA, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.