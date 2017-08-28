Tornado warning for St. Mary Parish has expired; watch remains until midnight
FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
1258 PM CDT MON AUG 28 2017
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a
* Tornado Warning for...
East central St. Mary Parish in south central Louisiana...
Southeastern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana...
* Until 130 PM CDT
* At 1258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a
tornado was located 12 miles south of Patterson, moving north at 15
mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near...
Morgan City, Patterson, Berwick, Bayou Vista and Patterson
Memorial Airport around 130 PM CDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile
home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and
protect yourself from flying debris.