Tornado warning for St. Mary Parish has expired; watch remains until midnight

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1258 PM CDT MON AUG 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

East central St. Mary Parish in south central Louisiana...

Southeastern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana...

* Until 130 PM CDT

* At 1258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located 12 miles south of Patterson, moving north at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Morgan City, Patterson, Berwick, Bayou Vista and Patterson

Memorial Airport around 130 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.