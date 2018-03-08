Thursday morning crash on U.S. 90

Thu, 03/08/2018 - 10:41am Anonymous

The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Patterson police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:06 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 90 east near Tiffany Street. Police said the crash occurred after the driver of a Silverado pickup truck lost control after allegedly having mechanical issues with the truck and struck the rear of a Jeep. The truck went into a ditch and the Jeep spun around and went into the shoulder of the road. Both drivers sustained moderate injuries to the head, police said. The driver of the truck, John Karl Bergeron, 36, of Maurice, was cited for failure to maintain control with an accident, police said.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018