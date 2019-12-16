Three-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 3:23pm
Emergency crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on westbound U.S. 90 across from the Walmart in Bayou Vista.
Early reports say there is at least one injury.
