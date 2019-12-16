Three-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista

Mon, 12/16/2019 - 3:23pm

Emergency crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on westbound U.S. 90 across from the Walmart in Bayou Vista.

Early reports say there is at least one injury.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019