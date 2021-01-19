Three make honors lists at Louisiana Tech

Three St. Mary Parish students were listed on the Louisiana Tech University fall quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.

Kristina Theriot of Berwick and Gregory Theiss of Morgan City made the President’s Honor List.

Olivia Luke of Franklin achieved the Dean’s Honor: List.

Students earning places on the President’s Honor List achieved of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours com-pleted (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the Dean’s Honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed. Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.