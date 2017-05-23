Three longtime educators take administrative jobs

St. Mary Parish Schools Superintendent Leonard Armato announced three central office appointments in a Tuesday news release.

The retirements of Ricky Armelin as human resources director and Wally Griffin as supervisor of child welfare resulted in open positions.

Following the assessment of candidate credentials and committee interviews, Armato has appointed Acting Human Resource Director Peter Boudreaux to the position officially.

Morgan City Junior High Principal Kenneth Holmes was named supervisor of child welfare and attendance, while Berwick High School’s Buffy Fegenbush was selected as secondary supervisor of instruction.

“The experience and dedication of these long-time administrators will be of great benefit on the district level as we move forward in light of revisions in both accountability and learning standards,” Armato said in the release.

Boudreaux has served St. Mary Parish for the past 29 years. Before becoming the career and technical supervisor for St. Mary Parish, Boudreaux served as assistant principal of Hattie Watts Elementary and as principal of both Maitland Elementary and Morgan City High School.

He was serving the district as both the career and technical supervisor and the secondary supervisor of instruction when Armato tapped him to be the acting human resources director this past year. Boudreaux earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Nicholls State University.

Holmes is presently completing his 14th year as the principal of Morgan City Junior High School and 35th year in St. Mary Parish. Prior to becoming Morgan City High principal, Holmes served as assistant principal of Centerville High School and principal of Norman Elementary.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in music education from Grambling State University and his master’s degree from Nicholls State University. During his tenure, Holmes has received numerous accolades including teacher, band director and middle school principal of the year.

Fegenbush has been an educator for 25 years and served as guidance counselor and assistant principal at Centerville High School before becoming the principal of Berwick High School in 2002.

She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Eastern Kentucky University, a master’s degree from Nicholls State University, a specialist’s degree from Northwestern State University, and a doctorate in education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Her awards of recognition include Louisiana Music Educators Association Outstanding Administrator, St. Mary High School Principal of the Year, and 2014 Louisiana State Finalist for Principal of the Year.

The newly open principal positions as well as additional administrative appointments will be made in June following the application and interview process.