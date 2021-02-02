Three arrested Tuesday in Patterson shooting
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 9:17pm
Three Patterson men were arrested Tuesday and accused of taking part in a midday drive-by shooting.
Occupants of one vehicle on Williams Street fired a weapon at another vehicle, Police Chief Garrett Grogan said. The target vehicle wasn't hit and no one was injured.
Reginald Tarver Jr. 20, was arrested shortly after the shooting on a charge of attempted second-degree murder by drive-by shooting.
Isiah Gant, 22, and Rahykeelon Tarver, 20, were arrested on charges of accessory after the fact, Grogan said.