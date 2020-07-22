Three arrested on drug charges

Staff Report

Three men, including two from the Tri-City area, were arrested on drug-related charges Monday by the Assumption Parish deputies, Sheriff Leland Falcon said.

—Tanner Aaron Aucoin, 24, Solars 182 East, Morgan City, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, Suboxone and MDMA (ecstacy).

—Jordi Christen Boudreaux, 28, Columbus Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Monday on charges of obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine.

—Lawrence Alex Garret, 24, Railroad Alley, Gibson, was arrested Monday on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.

—Jason Paul East, 46, Second Street, Berwick, was issued citations for possession of synthetic marijuana and illegal window tint.

An I.C.E. Unit, on assignment, observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Monday afternoon near La. 662 and Cecilia Street in Bayou L’Ourse and initiated a stop of the suspect vehicle.

Deputies made contact with the driver, now identified as East, and proceeded to conduct an interview. The deputy noted the driver to be acting nervously.

Deputies also noted vast movement inside the vehicle by the passengers and their activity was consistent with suspicious drug activity.

Based on cumulative circumstances, consent to search the vehicle was requested but denied. A K-9 was summoned to the scene and conducted an open-air sniff and alerted to multiple areas of the vehicle.

A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, Suboxone, synthetic marijuana, MDMA and assorted paraphernalia.

All suspects were detained.

Aucoin, Garret and Boudreaux were all incarcerated in the Assumption Parish Detention Center and each awaits a bond proceeding. East was released after being issued the two citations.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported this arrest:

—Willie James Hayes Jr., 40, Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Patterson, was arrested at 4:46 a.m. Tuesday for violation of protective orders and on a charge of criminal damage to property-simple. Bail has been set at $3,000.

.