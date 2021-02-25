Three area men charged in Terrebonne Parish homicide

Three men — two from Morgan City and one from Berwick — have been arrested in connection with a Terrebonne Parish murder investigation in which buried human bones of a male were located Wednesday.

Alvin Fitch, 34, of Morgan City and Christopher Martin, 34, of Berwick were charged in a Terrebonne Parish warrant for one count of first-degree murder, while Change Boudreaux, 26, of Morgan City, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said.

Soignet said human bones were discovered in a wooded area on Wednesday in the 5200 block of North Bayou Black Drive during the investigation of a Gibson homicide.

After being notified, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with the Morgan City Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigated. That led authorities to the location where the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance of the Morgan City Police Department and the Patterson Police Department K9 division, located the remains, Soignet said.

Louisiana State University’s Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Lab was contacted and assisted with the recovery.

The individual’s identity is not being released pending confirmation of DNA from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, Soignet said.

Wednesday evening, Fitch was arrested in an investigation by detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Section and the Morgan City Police Department after he was seen getting into a vehicle, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

A traffic stop was conducted at Delmar and Venus streets in Bayou Vista, and Fitch was arrested on the warrant. He also was booked on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on charges of possessing or carrying a concealed weapon; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of clonazepam; possession of cocaine; illegal use, possession or control of weapons; monetary instrument abuse and possession of marijuana.

He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and now is booked in the Terrebonne Parish Jail with no bond set.

As the investigation continued, detectives, along with Berwick Police Department officers, traveled to an Oregon Street residence in Berwick to locate Martin.

Officers spoke with Martin at the residence, and they subsequently discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Martin was arrested and also was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

Boudreaux already was in Morgan City Police Department custody and was booked. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Soignet said this is still an active investigation and more arrests are likely.

A press conference will be held once the investigation is complete.